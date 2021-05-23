Lauren Kay Sims Amazon The Drop Collection for Summer

Angie Garcia / @angiegarciaphoto

There’s a universal uniform when it comes to summer, no matter how you describe your personal style. Things have to be easy, breezy, and far from fussy. We want stuff we can go out in and then roll into brunch the next afternoon in, dresses that work with heels or sneakers and shirts that are office- and couch-appropriate.

Influencer @laurenkaysims got the memo and came to play with her debut collection for Amazon’s The Drop. As is standard with the program, everything is tightly edited and available for a super limited amount of time (30 hours once the clock starts). With time being seriously of the essence, Amazon’s also launched a text service where you’ll be notified of new drops when they’re happening; get on the list here.

See what she loves about the five pieces she designed below, then start shopping!

The Drop Gathered Long Sleeve Top by @laurenkaysims

The Drop amazon.com

“Your new go-to top. Flattering fit and perfect for everything from brunch with girlfriends to date nights. “

The Drop Crossover Tank Top by @laurenkaysims

The Drop amazon.com

“The perfect wrap top you will have in your wardrobe for years to come. Tuck it into a high-waisted skirt and layer under a blazer for work, or pair with distressed denim for a casual weekend look. “

The Drop Smocked Midi Dress by @laurenkaysims

The Drop amazon.com

“Romantic floral print, pockets, feminine neckline… the perfect midi dress for spring and summer! Dress it up with heels or make it casual with slides and a denim jacket. “

The Drop Paperbag Belted Shorts by @laurenkaysims

The Drop amazon.com

“The paperbag waist shorts every girl needs in her wardrobe. A flattering, high-waisted fit that is still comfortable enough to wear for everyday errands and mom-life. “

The Drop Sleeveless Jumpsuit by @laurenkaysims

The Drop amazon.com

“Your new every day, throw on and go, comfy jumpsuit BFF. The fabric is incredibly soft while still being lightweight and looks adorable with sandals or sneakers. “

