Previously, Camila Cabello was previously associated with Lauren Jauregui, who was also a member of the former group. Fifth Harmony.

What they really always made us see is that union, and closeness for all the time they spent in the group they were always seen together, which made the fans begin to speculate about a possible Romance to the close relationship they had.

After the departure of the group of Cabello, the constant rumors plus the “shippeo” of “Camren” that the followers formed, Jaureguí came out to make a furious and fed up statement with the subject.

I detest it because it is invasive, scary, unreal and a lack of respect for both, and it is something that has never existed, never, clarified the young singer.

And although it didn’t take long for Jaureguí to declare himself bis3xu4l, And so that there was no doubt, since with the news the followers mention that they would have liked that in reality if there was something more between the two, with more reason and worn out with speculations Jauregui expressed …

You never get used to others s3xu @ lize you and your friends just for their wicked fun. That is the reason, he concluded.

Within the group they were always seen together, having a strong bond of friendship or something else perhaps but it was never verified with certainty, since after launching “Miss” with Shawn Mendes, all speculation was broken by officially showing a relationship with the singer.

With information from Michelle Orozco.

