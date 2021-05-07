Laurel Hubbard, the trans athlete who will make history

Laurel hubbard is about to make history. This New Zealand weightlifter will become the first transgender athlete to compete in an Olympic Games after meeting the modified qualification requirements for the event in Tokyo.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) said the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) had revised its qualification framework due to the impact of Covid-19, putting Hubbard in the framework of the Tokyo selection.

“The NZOC can confirm that the revised IWF classification systems will most likely see a number of New Zealand weightlifters with an allotted spot for Tokyo 2020, including transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard,” the Olympic Committee explained.

“The prerequisite to attend six competitions has been reduced to four due to the impact of the pandemic,” he added.

Who is Laurel Hubbard?

Laurel is 43 years old and had previously competed in men’s weightlifting before transitioning in 2013.

She has been eligible to participate in the Games since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee issued guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to present themselves as a woman as long as your testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before your first competition.

Some scientists have criticized these guidelines, saying they do little to mitigate the biological advantages for those who have gone through puberty as boys, including bone and muscle density.

“The IOC is committed to inclusion in the Olympic movement and recognizes that all athletes, regardless of gender identity or sexual characteristics, must participate in safe and fair competition,” the IOC said in a statement, adding that “is developing new guidelines” to ensure that happens. (Reuters)