Laureano Staropoli vs. Jamie Pickett added to the Oct. 9 card

Argentine Laureano Staropoli already has a return date to the Octagon. The middleweight will face Jamie pickett on the billboard for October 9.

The match was confirmed by We are MMA this Friday morning.

Notice

🗣LAST MOMENT 🚨🇦🇷💣! @Pepilaureanocb 🇦🇷 already has a return date to the Octagon. It will be October 9️⃣ before @jamiepickettmma 🇺🇸. “Pepi” will be looking to get back on the winning track in his second Middleweight fight after meeting Roman Dolidze on June 5. pic.twitter.com/75xRQ9OgQU – We are MMA (@somosmma) June 25, 2021

Staropoli, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. After a two-game losing streak, the Argentine dropped to middleweights, where he lost by unanimous decision to Roman dolidze at UFC Vegas 28. Laureano you need to win or you could be disengaged from the organization.

Pickett, is in a similar situation. The American is on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to get his first win in the Octagon. Jamie has not won since his victory in Contender Series. The native of North Carolina stands out for his strong fists, with 8 wins for KO / TKO.

The event on October 9 will be held in a location to be defined.

Advertisement