Laureano Staropoli is poised for his middleweight debut

This Saturday we will have a strong Argentine presence in the cage, and it is that, in addition to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Laureano Staropoli returns to action, this time in a heavier category.

‘Pepi’ will be facing Roman Dolidze, in a bout within 185 pounds. The clash will be part of the Main Card of the UFC Vegas 28 event, at the Apex. Speaking at a media conference, Laureano declared that he was fully ready for the fight with the Georgian. The preparation was carried out in his homeland and with his lifelong coach.

“I did this preparation in Argentina, I went to do a camp to change category. To feel strong and adequate to this new category in which I am going to enter. Training at ATP, in the city of La Plata, with my lifelong coach Martin Giralda. And the truth is that I feel spectacular to debut at 185 pounds. “

The Argentine will climb the Octagon for the fifth time, making his debut in a new category. The former welterweight contender will now compete at middleweights, claiming his past performances were spoiled due to sharp weight cuts.

“I think I’m going to stay in this category because I feel very comfortable, since I don’t cut a lot of weight. We fighters are used to our first battle being in the balance and it is not like that. I want to break with that and that the first battle is the day you fight, not before. You have to beat your opponent not on the scale. I already made the mistake of not giving the weight the last time, and the truth for me that was a shame. I decided to upgrade, feel strong and fight strong. “

His last two fights were decision losses. He last fell to Tim Means, in August of last year. And previously, he had been surpassed by Muslim Salikhov, also by unanimous decision.

“What happened blinded me, really. I am thankful for having had my last two defeats, because I grew a lot as an athlete. I grew a lot mentally and I am more prepared than ever to go out and seek my victory. This is going to be a victory for Argentina and Latin America. “

Laureano has a record of 9 wins and 3 losses, and is 2-2 in the UFC. His debut within the promoter was in 2018, at the Fight Night held in Argentina. ‘Pepi’ came in as a replacement and took the fight unanimously defeating Héctor Aldana. In addition, he took the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus.

The last time he won was in 2019, at UFC 237, when he faced Brazilian Thiago Alves and took the fight by unanimous decision.

Now, you will enter a new category in search of a taste of victory again. Completely stripped of your concern of cutting a large amount of weight that will affect your performance. Take the fight on short notice, just two weeks in advance.

“This fight is going to be a war, I am going to go out with everything from the first moment. Roman’s style goes very well with mine, because he is an aggressive fighter, very complete just like me. So it’s going to be a spectacular fight. “

His rival inside the cage, Roman Dolidze, has a record of 8 wins and 1 single loss, in the UFC his fight history is 2-1. Of all his wins, 7 were by completion: 4 KOs and 3 submissions. His last fight in the promoter was in March of this year. A defeat, the only one in his career, by unanimous decision against Trevin Giles.

Whereas, Laureano also possesses a finishing power since, 7 of his won fights he finished before the limit. 4 wins by KO / TKO and 3 submissions.

For this Saturday, his corner will be attended by the recently crowned lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. His training partner in Brazil, at Chute Box.