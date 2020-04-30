The coronavirus crisis is building stories worth telling. One of them is that of Laureano Sanabria (Madrid, 1985), current captain of the Alcorcón. ‘Laure’ has taken action in the fight against the coronavirus through her company, GS Group.

Everything arose from the attempt to offer the necessary security to customers, workers and suppliers in the restaurant that belongs to his company, which is also dedicated to construction, with a total of 40 workers. The idea of ​​disinfecting the restaurant with ozone has made Laure’s company GS Group and three other partners reinvent themselves by manufacturing ozone machines to disinfect public places.

Laure and one of her partners, Raúl Gómez, attend OKDIARIO with enthusiasm, aware that their idea can help many entrepreneurs and society. His project uses ozonated water, which is not harmful to humans, to install “disinfecting booths and arches that can be installed in restaurants, hotels, or soccer fields.” At the moment, demand is very high and they have sold many of the machines, although they are waiting for their use to be authorized.

Further, The Alcorcón captain tells us the feelings of the Madrid team’s locker room ahead of the resumption of training, in addition to reviewing his time at Deportivo. ‘Laure’ spent ten years in the Coruña ensemble, where he left a great memory.

Question. How did the company’s new idea to manufacture these machines come about?

Answer. It arose out of necessity. In our restaurant, above all we will do it to give security to our clients, workers and suppliers. We want to offer the confidence we all need when it returns to normal.

P. In the absence of a vaccine, is ozone the best short-term solution to fight coronavirus?

A. To do disinfection cleaning yes. Be careful because ozone in large doses in the air can be dangerous, but we use it in another way. We operate in three processes: normal ozone cleaning, which could be done by any company, the maintenance of spaces via ventilation, and the third is our unique design, arches or disinfection cabins.

Q. Some experts consider ozone a danger to humans …

A. In people it can be harmful. We spray it into the water and it turns into ozonated water. In this way, you can spray people, animals, food … It is the most powerful and effective disinfectant by nature.

Q. Do you necessarily go back to normal by installing these ozone machines in public places?

R. (Raúl responds) It will be one more element of security, like masks. You can help in stores, restaurants or soccer fields, for example. It is a topic that hardly has any information in this regard, but we want to be able to help when it is back to normal to be able to provide solutions.

Q. When do you expect ozone can start acting as a disinfectant?

R. (Raúl responds) Hopefully soon. We already know that the way we spray it is not harmful, but we are waiting for news in order to start the service. We are in high demand and if the system works our customers will want to install it as soon as possible.

Q. What differential value does the GS Group company provide?

A. Our design is different from the others. We have created something more efficient and practical, it has little work and is quick to assemble. We hope it will help many companies and we are very confident about this project.

Q. Let’s talk about going back to practice next week. As captain of the Alcorcón, how do you see the dressing room? Is there fear of contagion?

R. No fear, there is respect. We are aware that if Health and the Government gives the OK, we will return and we will do it with the utmost security. Also looking forward to it because it sure is good news and it means that we are controlling the pandemic.

P. In recent days there has been a lot of controversy about carrying out massive tests on footballers, what opinion do you deserve?

A. Our position is clear. We want to go at the same rate as society, the Government and Health. If they allow you to carry out the tests, we will not put any impediment. In the end, we are one more worker and we will do it without problem.

Q. If Spain follows the Belgian or French example and the competition does not resume, are you in favor of voiding the season?

R. I do not put myself in that hide. I want to trust that it will end and that we are all responsible and that we make a good protocol. That will mean that Spain is emerging from the crisis and that we are better.

P. Your career team, Deportivo, could go down to Segunda B if it does not resume …

A. That is why I also want the season to end on the field. I trust that everything can end because it would be the fairest thing for everyone. Any other decision would be unfair.

P. In addition, your current team, Alcorcón, was close to that sixth place that gives access to the playoff

A. Yes, but our objective is permanence. We know that two games take you down and we are looking forward to starting to achieve permanence. Once we achieve it, we always have to be ambitious and dream of something else.

P. In 2017 he left the Deportivo with Alex Bergantiños and Lux, one of the captains and important figures of the wardrobe, and Dépor ended up descending. Many blamed that decision on the team’s subsequent descent. How was your departure from Dépor? Did it hurt or was it natural?

A. Well, it hurt me that they didn’t count on me, but it was natural. It was the coach. The club knew my commitment and that it always gave 19-20 games at a high level, even in the most difficult moments I was on the field. I have nothing to reproach the club, but it is true that the coach, Pepe Mel, decided not to count on me without hardly knowing me. I don’t have any kind of rancor, I only know that that year both Bergantiños, Lux and I could have contributed a lot in that wardrobe. We even talked about it with people in the locker room.

Q. Do you think that Dépor, if the competition resumes, can be saved?

R. I trust Fernando Vázquez a lot. He is a motivator, a very good coach and reaches a lot of people. In these moments that he has to pull people he has a lot of capacity. It is the connecting hook of everything. There was a disunity between fans, clubs and directors and the arrival of Fernando has brought everything together. I am watching some videos of Riazor that I drool with envy, it is a spectacular environment.