If we attend to the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development, there are less than nine years to achieve objectives such as the end of poverty (1), the reduction of the inequalities (10), or decent work and economic growth (8) for the people. The microfinance seems like one of the tools available to the most vulnerable people in order to access a better life.

However, how do they work today? Are they the best financial product for families living in highly marginalized areas? What are the real conditions of those who manage to access a microcredit? On this and other questions we speak with Laure Delalande, French based in Mexico and Director of Innovation at the Ethos think tank.

This doctor in Agricultural Engineering and Master in Political Science Since 2010 she has been immersed in international cooperation organizations such as the FAO managing collaboration programs with the Government of Mexico on issues of agricultural development, policy evaluation, attention to poverty in rural areas, the environment and climate change. Years of fieldwork in the poorest areas of the country make her one of the most experienced voices on the subject.

– How do microcredits work in rural areas of the country today?

– To explain microfinance in Mexico, it is necessary to go back to the late 1980s. Until that moment, loans were provided by the State. From that moment on, there was a kind of huge void and many people were left without a credit offer, mainly in isolated areas, and indeed those who began to supply this demand were local private initiatives that could be social or not. In this period of emptiness, microfinance companies begin to emerge and many abuses are committed, from a very high interest until the same popular savings banks came to steal the money destined for these mini-credits. The State was then aware of the need for regulation for the sector and this came around the year 2000 with the approval of the popular savings and credit law, from which the bases with which it works today are established. Currently, all entities are subject to the law and to a specific commission that is dedicated to certifying that they receive periodic audits and that they work with criteria adapted to the type of credit. It works very differently than a common bank.

– Do you consider that it is currently the best way to boost the local business fabric?

– The truth is that it depends a lot on the poverty level of the people. My experience in areas of high and very high marginalization has made me realize that microcredit in more than 90% of cases is a consumer credit, not a loan for productive investment. The idea that microcredit allows a company to be founded is an oversold idea. A characteristic of poor people where there is as much informality as Latin America is that their condition of poverty is closely linked to their condition of vulnerability and to the fact of not knowing what will happen tomorrow. Planning is very difficult for them. They have money tickets but you realize when you delve into your family finances that these tickets vary a lot from month to month and they are not safe. So what they do is use the credit to guarantee that they will have a certain amount of money on a certain date. The most common is to see that a person asks for a small amount of money in 4 or 6 months and when he has just paid he asks for another. It is a kind of reverse savings, a way of managing your economy or your liquidity. In the indigenous areas that are structurally poor, geographically isolated, even if they have the possibility of cultivating the field or generating any other consumer good, the chances that they will become commercial with it are very remote.

– How is the typical family that accesses this financing?

– They are families that have some source of income, the normal thing is that they have several sources: agriculture, a small business, the son who goes to the city to work and sends money, government subsidies … and with all that they repay the microcredit. They are relatively large families with 3 or 4 children and both active parents. Also many single mothers with some kind of business. People with zero income cannot access this product, they would not meet the requirements.

– What then is the utility of this financial product?

– Let’s say it reduces the vulnerability condition of the people who access it and in this sense they don’t seem bad to me either. Between not having access to anything or the usurer who in rural areas applies astronomical interest rates … If there is a demand for microloans it is that there is a need, although I am not so sure that they are the best way. In some way they can help them solve an unforeseen event, such as paying for their children’s school supplies, for example, but it is also true that saving would make that function better. People explain it to you perfectly, you ask them why they don’t save to avoid the interest that a loan entails and they tell you that the pressure or discipline that is imposed on them when paying it, it would be difficult for them to self-impose themselves to save.

– Could you describe a project that has struck you particularly hard?

-I remember fondly a cooperative of indigenous women from the Sierra Norte de Puebla who made jewelry from Chaquira. They hardly spoke Spanish, the communication was complicated and the learning was two-way. We worked together for about four years and at that time we changed their raw materials, they used plastic pieces and we helped them introduce glass, and a designer came to teach us how to develop new designs by looking in magazines, we brought them to the city so that They chose their raw material and began to sell, to be at fairs and to receive some orders, something that is very complicated for them. It was not nice just for having the opportunity to help them in terms of income but also in what has to do with the empowerment of women.