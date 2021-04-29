Laura Zapata exposes “Priest”, compromising photos! | Instagram

Without a doubt something that for the family of the actress Laura Zapata and for herself it was the most painful, the departure of her Grandma, for many including her; nowadays it is a cause for annoyance because the supposed priest who was present and gave him the Saint oil He was actually someone fake, he decided to expose him because they sent him compromising photos where it was revealed that he was not who he claimed to be.

Some people sent certain photos to the actress older sister of the singer, businesswoman and also actress Thalia, in the images where the p * rnographic content of the supposed father Paco was seen.

It seems that this person who approached the celebrity of the Mexican soap operas he only wanted to become an important and popular personality like Zapata and his family.

I want to denounce the false father Francisco, father Paco … he is not a Catholic Father, they sent me some outrageous and pornographic photographs of him. I met him at @GayossoOnLine officiating a present body mass for my beloved aunt Martha Zapata. Following this. I am looking for myself – Laura Zapata (@LAURAZAPATAM) April 28, 2021

It was through her social networks that the actress decided to expose this person who claimed to be a Catholic priest, 4 days ago Zapata had shared a photo very excited and grateful to this person for his support, he had even tagged it in the description without However as of today the account appears to have been deleted.

On your Twitter account Laura Zapata He shared a thread of what had happened and how he had met the scammer, he affirms that he met him at a mass that was giving the body of one of his aunts, knowing that he was a relative of Thalía’s older sister he began to constantly search for her.

For her it was something easy to start a conversation and even a friendship with him because she has always had friends with priests, that is why she decided to become his friend, however she took advantage of Zapata’s own popularity at her convenience.

She asked him to give the holy oils to her grandmother who fortunately improved and is at home with her granddaughter, taking a photo with the interpreter of Malvina Morantes Vda. From del Olmo in the telenovela María Mercedes where her sister Thalía was the protagonist, both shared it on their social networks.

Immediately after she shared this photo, several compromising photographs of the supposed priest began to reach the actress, where they affirmed that he was dedicated to dancing and taking off his clothes, in addition to others where he appeared in a compromising way.

Out of respect for his followers, Zapata decided not to share all the photographs that some Internet users and perhaps admirers of her had sent him who wanted to remove the blindfold.

Very upset by the actions of this person, she also confessed that Francisco or also “Paco” as she herself said, had made Laura and her family believe that he was sick, which is why they decided to intervene to help him, later she understood that it was only false .

She herself wrote on her Twitter account that her wish was to denounce him for being a false father, stating that he was not a Catholic Father and also commenting on the outrageous photographs that were sent to him immediately after she shared one next to him.

The publication he made on his Twitter account where in turn he shared the thread of the terrible and embarrassing situation he was going through, he shared it on April 28, this news immediately became a trend on social networks especially for him simple fact of taking advantage of the kindness perhaps not only of Laura Zapata but also of other people who were surely the ones who sent her the photos trying to prevent her.

Unfortunately, this type of person does nothing more than take advantage of the kindness of those who support him and his humanity.