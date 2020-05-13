COVID-19 It has made many look for ways to get out the feeling of anguish that is lived, that is the case of the actress Laura Zapata, who wrote a poem in which she compares this confinement with the one she lived in when she was kidnapped 17 years ago. “data -reactid = “23”> Mexico, May 13 (Notimex) .- The confinement imposed by the COVID-19 It has made many look for ways to get out the feeling of anguish that is lived, that is the case of the actress Laura Zapata, who wrote a poem in which she compares this confinement with the one she lived in when she was kidnapped 17 years ago.

He assured that he wrote as an exercise to remove what overwhelms him and even more, he anticipated that the 58 days he has been confined have served him to write and have material for a new book, poems that will revolve around the pandemic.

“I consider that everything I write at the moment of creating it is a catharsis, it is something that boils in the soul and at the moment of writing it and giving it shape you give birth to that thought, that emotion. Yes, I have a lot of material from this confinement And everything is related to the pandemic. At different times due to different situations, “he shared.

“Look, before all this, I lived in an imposed pen, I like my house. I have many things to attend to and put in order. My grandmother is entertaining all day with her nurse, she has many activities, I think more than me , makes flowers (crafts), listens to mass just like me, we are very ‘rezanderas’. She says that I am the one who does not let her out, “she described.

“I don’t think it’s time, I can stay longer, I will. I consider that this rush to end something that is not yet done, is the urgency to revive the economy. I think it will be at the cost of many more lives” he concluded.

