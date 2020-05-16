Your browser does not support iframes.

The health crisis in the world for coronavirus It affected thousands of people individually and as a society, including many celebrities such as Ricky Martin, who have spoken about the emotions they have experienced during this time of isolation.

One of them is the actress Laura Zapata, who recently wrote a poem in which he compares the emotional struggle experienced in the running of the bulls with the one he experienced when he was the victim of a kidnapping 17 years ago.

The older sister of Thalia He shared with his Instagram followers a video, which he also shared on his YouTube channel, in which his voice can be heard reciting a text of his own authorship, in which he narrates the anguish he lives after 57 days locked up in his house fulfilling the rules of social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus.

“What is the point of all this? What happened that there is such a punishment? This confinement that drowns me, sends me to the bottom of hell. It is like being dead in life and waiting, but of what ?, I ask every moment, “you can hear the actress say.

“At the beginning there was enough strength to face the new, but on the 57th day of this uncertain confinement, I no longer understand anything about this story,” he continues.

“Why did it happen? What object does it have? How long will it be? I can’t anymore. The poetic happened, it was left behind, and now in the exile of everyone and myself, it drives me crazy and I can’t anymore, ”the actress recited.

“In this loneliness that already drowns me, exceeding the time in captivity I have already had two confinements without an object. One was called ‘my kidnapping’, with a terrifying fear that I still remember, and this, without sense, is the modern one. It’s called ‘the pandemic’, which takes you to the extreme of being a recluse of your own time, uncertain, imprecise, but true ”, are some of the phrases that the famous wrote.

After sharing his poem, Zapata told Notimex, “Well, that’s how it is, we are kidnapped in our own world, separated from those we love. And to each new day trying to find the answer to what we are necessarily living for health ”.

“Yes, and in the end everything ends in fear of death,” she said, comparing the same feelings she had when she was kidnapped in 2003 with her sister Ernestina Sodi.

The famous extern who wrote these lines as an exercise to remove the uncertainty she feels at the moment, in which she also took the opportunity to write a new book of poems on the same subject.

“I consider that everything I write at the moment of creating it is a catharsis, it is something that boils in the soul and at the moment of writing it and by giving it shape you give birth to that thought, that emotion. Yes, I have a lot, a lot of material from this closure. And everything is related to the pandemic. At different times for different situations, “he said.

