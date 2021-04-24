Laura Zapata and Thalía’s grandmother is hospitalized in an emergency; ask for prayers

It was through Twitter that Laura Zapata He expressed with concern that his grandmother, Doña Eva Mange, 103, is hospitalized in Mexico City.

Zapata stated in his publication that had had to admit his grandmother as a result of the injuries he suffered in the nursing home and asked his followers of the social network pray for their health.

“I beg a prayer for my beloved grandmother Doña Eva Mange Márquez. From the wounds that were done to her in the #AsiloDelTerror, the medicine they give her for this makes her sleepy and the treatment makes her lose salts. So I wonder, why would my granny have to be going through this? The cynicism with which they are handled is unbelievable, ”says a tweet.

Of the wounds they made in the #AsiloDelTerror de Interlomas, the medicine they give her for this makes her sleepy and the treatment makes her lose salts. So I wonder why would my grandmother have to be going through this? … the answer is human evil and – Laura Zapata (@LAURAZAPATAM) April 22, 2021

To the also grandmother of Thalia sodium was lowered, something that according to Zapata is not serious, but in this case it is to worry, due to the age of Doña Eva.

“No life or death, I hope so. Only the sodium was lowered, a situation that, to anyone, falls, but her because of her age, imagine”, He explained within the same posts.

In the end, Laura she regretted that her grandmother has pains from the sores on her skin and that she is hospitalized instead of being with her family.

“He can no longer handle the pain. At 103 she should be enjoying her longevity, she is bedridden in a hospital bed due to wickedness and irresponsibility “, wrote.

After the series of tweets, The actress has not given new information about the health status of her relative and is expected to do so by publicizing the positive progress with which Mange is recovering.

It was at the beginning of this year when Laura Zapata reported to the authorities that Doña Eva Mange was in poor health because she did not receive the correct care in the asylum where she was.