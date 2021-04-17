Laura Ros: “The Moves III plan is going to make electricity companies gain an important weight in the market”

Director of Volkswagen Spain

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated Thursday, April 15, 2021 – 14:21

The director of Volkswagen Spain believes that it is good news to have continued aid and that her brand aspires to lead the electricity market.

Laura Ros, director of Volkswagen Spain with the new ID.4 Herbert Diess “The most valuable company will be mobility, it may be Tesla, Apple or Volkswagen” Matas Carnero The chairman of the Seat committee, to the VW supervisory board

Laura Ros, director of Volkswagen Spain, has it clear. “The Moves III plan will help us to give the definitive impulse for electric vehicles to gain a similar weight to combustion vehicles in the coming years.” And that is why he remarks that this is why “it is ideal to launch at this moment our second 100% electric model, the VW ID4”. Furthermore, “it would be very good to accelerate the market for electric vehicles due to the aspiration we have to manufacture small electric vehicles in Spanish plants.”

The directive made these declarations in the dynamic presentation of the new ID.4, a car that will help them in the channel of companies where Volkswagen is a highly desired brand “.” It also reaches the segment with the highest volume of the Spanish market. ” The ID 4 will be available from 25,465 euros, including 7,000 euros and a campaign of 3,000 euros from the brand.

Consider that “It is a good idea to have made the application of the Moves retroactive since last April 10, Because if it did not have this characteristic, imagine how long it would take in Madrid, with an electoral process on May 4, then the formation of a Government. A lot of time will be lost. “

Ros aligns the objective of his brand with that envisaged by his parent company for Europe where The German company plans that 30% of its sales will be electric in 2025 and 70% in 2030. To do this, he explains that “next month we open orders for the ID5 that comes out in the second half of the year. Next month comes the ID4 GTX with 300 horses. In Shanghai we introduced the seven-seater ID6 for the Chinese market, but you never know. We aspire to have a model in each of the segments. And more that we will have small electric cars with a price below 20,000 euros “.

Ros also confirmed that the availability of eUp right now “is what we have in stock. There are only those there because the production is already sold and this is so, due to a battery stock issue in the group “.

Leading electric mobility

Ros affirms that this strategy reaffirms “the decision we made five years ago to make exclusive platforms for electricians” and hence the brand is well positioned to “lead the transformation towards sustainable mobility.” Thanks also to the investment in electromobility of 46,000 million throughout the group for both electrical and plug-in hybrids and of 16,000 million to allocate the Volkswagen brand for the development of the software until 2025. According to Ros, Volkswagen “aspires to be the brand that democratizes electromobility and autonomous driving.”

Image of the future car that will come out of the Trinity project

He believes that at Volkswagen “we consider the electromobility phase to be over. We already have the resources, the plan, the skills with which we are prepared, in addition to the six gigafactories and the development of the cells. Our roadmap is ready. ” Curious that Tesla has given name to battery factories around the world.

next challenge, software development

“The next challenge is the development of the software that is the next battlefield in future mobility. That is why we have hired 1,000 engineers and go from 10% of the code lines to 60% developed in-house. We cannot leave everything in the hands of the technology companies, “Ros emphatically affirms.

Volkswagen will carry out the development of the software linked to the MEB electrical platform and the electrical models. “The ID3 and ID4 are the first models to be able to be updated in the cloud. We hope that every 12 weeks the software will be able to be updated. This is the ambition and it represents a revolution with respect to previous production processes. The hardware cycles known so far are out of step (release, facelift, next generation). The idea is that every three months the voice assistants, the driving assistants and the services can be updated. “

And once the software is controlled and developed, autonomous driving will come through the Trinity project. It is based on a new platform and to see the light of a first model to be manufactured in Wolfsburg. “The first model to arrive in 2026 already with autonomous driving level 2 plus expandable to level 4”.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

