Laura Pausini to perform from Los Angeles at the Oscars

Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix and Harrison Ford will be among the presenters of the awards.

Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston complete the first list of participants of a ceremony that, to adapt to the pandemic, will change its format usual for a particular script that will imitate a live movie.

To do so safely, those responsible have reserved Union Station, the central train station in Los Angeles, where they have designed an outdoor space that will serve as headquarters, in addition to the traditional Dolby Theater and the Academy Museum. “Mank” , with ten nominations, is the most nominated film of the pandemic Oscars, in which “Nomadland”, with six statuette options, appears as the main favorite after sweeping in this strange season of Hollywood awards.