Laura Pausini, the trigger for the breakup of Micky and his manager Alex McCluskey?

Luis Miguel He gets angry and claims that he is the only artist in Publishow and Alex replies that, as the owner of the company, he has every right to seek more talent. Micky decides to cut ties with the company and asks Patricio Robles to open a new production company.

Alex McCluskey in fiction. (Courtesy Netflix.)

In real life, indeed, shortly after death Hugo Lopez, TOLex McCluskey, an Argentine of American descent who for years was the right-hand man of Hugo, was at the forefront of management.

In the biographical book Oro de Rey it is said that the break between LuisMi Y Alex it occurred very shortly after the death of Hugo. “Alex claimed in his day that he had been a victim of internal struggles in Luis Miguel’s environment to seize the power of his representation, which unfairly accused him of being responsible for some accounts that did not fit”, as seen in the Serie.

Alex McCluskey assures that Patricio Robles set him several traps to keep his position. In real life, McCluskey claimed something similar. (Courtesy Netflix.)

What is not shown is that Luis Miguel stopped paying Alex and the Argentine sued him. “The situation caused the departure of the Argentine businessman after a very strong discussion, an unfriendly departure,” reads the singer’s biography.