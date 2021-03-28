Laura Pausini tells how she responded to the rejection of her label

Laura Pausini is in the sights of the Oscars, because is nominated in the category of Best Original Song, thanks to the theme Seen (Io yes) , from the soundtrack of the movie The Life Ahead, starring Sophia loren. Besides that, in the most recent edition of the Golden Globes, the Italian singer won an award for this song. In 2021 he smiled at the interpreter of songs like Víveme, however, two years ago he experienced a bitter episode with his label in Italy, which turned his back on him in one of the most important moments of his career. Recovered from that disloyalty, now Laura Pausini is on her way to the Oscars and there is no one to stop her.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the singer confessed about the bitter experience she lived with her label in Italy. In the 2018 Latin Grammy edition, the interpreter was nominated in the category of Best Traditional Pop Album for her album Hazte Sentir. He immediately contacted the label to plan his trip to the awards show in Las Vegas, but never imagined how they would respond. “I called my company, and they said, ‘With your age and the music that works now, we think you won’t win. We’re not going to pay for the trip, ‘”the executives told him. “I was so surprised that I came to tears. My parents suggested that I take a family trip to Las Vegas, and if I won, at least that memory would remain, “said the singer, who showed them that her music is as current as 20 years ago.

And her moment came, as she was crowned winner in that category at the Latin Grammy Awards, and two years later, she won a Golden Globe and now she could take home an Oscar. “I win. And I have not spoken with my company in Italy again. Now they have sent me flowers for the Golden Globe, and I have given them back… ”.

After winning her first Golden Globe and heading into the Academy Awards, Laura said she is flattered by the recognition of her work on director Edoardo Ponti’s film.

“It is a true privilege to be the first woman to win one with a song in Italian,” she assured. “I still remember the day Edoardo called. I was at my parents’ house, and beautiful things always happen to me there. He told me that he, Sophia (Loren) and Diane Warren (author of the film’s soundtrack) had thought of me. I flew to Madrid for the final of La Voz, and at dawn I saw the movie. I fell in love with his message: we can all have a family. I don’t usually sing in English, but I still said yes. And he proposed that I rewrite the lyrics in Italian, and he convinced Netflix. It took me 18 hours to achieve it ”.