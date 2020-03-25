Laura Pausini receives peculiar request, to sing She left for Tigers | Instagram

Laura Paisini he will give a live concert today inviting everyone to stay home to avoid contagions from the current Coronavirus pandemic; but he has received a peculiar request.

The Italian received a request from the Mexicans, sing He went, but with a reason, remember that on March 24, 1996 the Tigres soccer team had its descent to the Second Division.

Monterrey fans seek to remember this painful moment in the concert via streaming of the interpreter.

Pausini’s transmission will be made with Kaká, the famous Brazilian scorer and was not spared from the Mexican humor, since the Rayanos fans asked for Laura’s famous success to “cheek” on the Tigers.

Hello @LauraPausini, we hope to dedicate tomorrow to a transmission for Monterrey of his greatest success “he left” that resounded throughout the state that afternoon in 1996 and that we will continue to remember until the next descent … # Pausinazo # 24DeMarzoNoSeOlvida

– HAPPY 03/24/1996 (@PonchoMachete)

March 23, 2020

It was 24 years ago that Tigres and Rayados met in the Regio ClassicThe final result was 2-1 in favor of Rayados, sending the cats to the second division.

Hello @LauraPausini, my family and I want to ask you if you could record a video singing your song “He went” to my little brother, he has Down syndrome and we say “Tigresito” is in quarantine x coronavirus. Tomorrow, March 24th, he is years old and he would be very happy

– Gone Gone (@ karlozzx11)

March 23, 2020

The theme of Laura Pausini is related to this fact because at the end of the game it was possible to listen to it in the “Se fue” stadium, while Tigres wept over his sad defeat.

Now social networks have tended to Laura Pausini for the request, He left for the gray day of the Tigers.

