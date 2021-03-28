Laura Pausini hopes that her Oscar nomination will be “a gift” to Italy “at a difficult time”

MADRID, Mar 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Italian singer Laura Pausini has celebrated having been awarded in the Golden Globes, as well as his nomination in the Oscar Awards 2021, whose gala will be held on April 26.

“It comes at a time of difficulty that we are living. I hope it is a gift for all Italians right now“, said the singer this Tuesday during her speech at a telematic press conference.

Through tears, Pausini stressed that she is moved “easily” by the situation that is being experienced at the moment and stressed that she feels “very proud” to be Italian and to be able to live these “so exciting” moments with the Italians.

The artist has been nominated at the Oscars 2021 in the category of best original song for ‘Io Sí’, the main theme of the Netflix movie ‘Life ahead’, starring Sophia Loren and directed by Edoardo Ponti.

In addition, Pausini managed, thanks to this song, to win the award for the best original song, together with Diane Warren and Niccolò Agliardi, at the 2021 Golden Globes held on March 1.

The singer has assured that the award itself “is a very big jewel” and a “very important” thing. In addition, he stressed that it is a “very great pride” the nomination of an award “as important” as the Oscar.

When asked about her speech if she wins the Oscar, Pausini explained that “normally” she does not prepare speeches for a possible victory when she is nominated. He also added that he stays with what this nomination means for the musical culture of Italy, being the sixth Italian to receive a nomination for the statuette in the category of best song.

“I thought that being nominated for an Oscar was an impossible thing,” the artist said excitedly, highlighting that the human being is living a moment “of vital importance”.

A “PRIVILEGE” THE NOMINATION FOR BEING “SOMETHING BORN IN ITALY”

The artist stressed that it is a “privilege” that something that was born in Italy, from the film, the actress, the director and the singer, has been nominated at the Oscars. “This is what enriches us the most on an emotional level,” he said.

The film ‘Life ahead’, as Pausini has indicated, sends the message, through the song, of the “importance of being fraternal” and that it is possible to “form a family even if you do not have the same blood.” “When you feel invisible, you are not. In the world there is someone who can protect you, take care of you and you are not alone,” he added.

In this sense, he regretted that this message in these moments of crisis due to Covid-19 “is unfortunately more current than ever.”

“We are very excited and I feel a lot of responsibility because I love being defined as the very Italian Laura Pausini, although my heart belongs to many nations in the world and I feel loved abroad,” he assured.

Upon hearing the news of her nomination, the singer explained that she felt “many contradictions”, since between “happiness, enthusiasm and pride” was a “very opposite” situation for the “very difficult” moment that is being experienced. in Italy. “All this forms a concern within you, although the news involves a hurricane of positive feelings,” he said.

Finally, the artist has completely ruled out dedicating herself to the world of interpretation. “I am not interested, I am not capable, I do not know how to act. What I can do is be myself, act one thing about my life, yes,” she concluded.

553476.1.260.149.20210316151441