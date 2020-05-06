Daughter of actors Chay Suede and Laura Neiva, Maria, 4 months old, appeared in a new photo shared by her mother on Instagram this Tuesday (5th). In view of the record, several famous friends of the couple highlighted the girl’s beauty and also her common features with Laura. ‘Mini you’, wrote Julia Dalavia.

Laura Neiva animated her followers and famous friends with a new photo of her daughter, Maria, as a result of her marriage to Chay Suede. Previously compared to her father, the 4-month-old baby drew attention due to the traits in common with the actress in a photo posted on Tuesday (05). “Anyone who says she’s not my face, is lying,” he said. On the air with the replay of the six o’clock soap “New World”, the actor agreed: “It’s like mommy.”

Celebrity team highlights Mary’s beauty: ‘Too beautiful’

In the comments on the record posted by the young woman, several famous followers of her filled the little girl with praise.

Tatá Werneck was one of them: “Too beautiful”.

Waiting for her third child,

Giovanna Ewbank also said: “My God, how beautiful”. “Mini you” wrote

Julia Dalavia. “Stop! How beautiful, my God”, exclaimed the presenter

Sabrina Sato. The actress

Barbara Reis agreed with the famous mom: “You’re really lying”. Sophie Charlotte melted: “My God! Plenty of beauty and cuteness!” Check out the following click!

Actor recalls first contact with Laura: ‘I knew she would be the mother of my children’

In a previous interview, Chay highlighted the harmony with Laura since he first saw her. “Since the first time I saw Laurinha, who was on the cinema screen, in the film ‘What’s up, ate?’ (2012), I knew she would be the mother of my children “, she said.

First-time dad, Tiago Leifert was thrilled to see Pyong’s son

Who will also have a girl in the family soon is the presenter

Tiago Leifert. He

revealed the novelty after the end of ”

Big Brother Brasil 20 “and does not hide the excitement with the arrival of the heiress, fruit of her marriage to Daiana Garbin. To” É De Casa “,

he recounted a moment of confinement that touched him. “It was about the beginning of February that I heard the news. When Pyong first saw Jake, I already knew that I was a father. So the first time I cried as a father, it was there with Pyong “, recalled the global. “I didn’t cry at the time. I was happy, but there is a shock. ‘Oh, damn it. It worked. We are going to have a child, it will change everything,” added Tiago.

Presenter explains waiting to tell pregnancy

In the morning program, he also explained the reason that led the couple to wait for the third month of the journalist’s pregnancy to share the good news with the fans. “We decided to hold on to the news to know that everything was fine. Dai is 38 years old and I am 40, so statistics are not on our side and biology is not. So we waited to tell everyone at three months “, wrote.

(By Marilise Gomes)

