Laura Matamoros shows off her pregnant belly at the gym

Two weeks after confirming the news of her second pregnancy, Laura Matamoros has published a photograph in the gym where she is checked the slight growth of her belly barely nine weeks gestation.

The influencer shows off her status and the new stage that awaits her “the imperfect family” that he has formed with Benji Aparicio, who is also very excited about the arrival of his second baby after the birth of Matías.

Since the winner of GH VIP confirmed her pregnancy, she has not stopped joking with phrases like “My gut is starting to swell like a balloon.” And in this same line he has expressed himself this Thursday from the gym.

“Growing at lightning speed”, The daughter of Kiko Matamoros has written in this last pose, in which she wears comfortable short tights and a tank top.

“We have to take advantage of this situation to fight”

“I thought three weeks ago that I was going to start my life over without Benji. Thank God, we have realized that we have to take advantage of this situation to fight “. With these words, the influencer announced, through a video on Instagram, that she was pregnant with her second child and that she had given herself a new opportunity with the chef.

“My family is incredibly happy: my mother, my sisters, my brother, my father … Everyone is delighted with that decision we have made “, counted, showing an ultrasound.