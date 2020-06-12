Laura León forgets glamor and Thalía applauds her bravery. | Instagram Special

What is promised is debt, Laura Leon reappears on Instagram and does it in a big way, because he forgets glamor and Thalía applauds his bravery, in a sea of ​​flattery and emotional messages from friends and followers.

And it is that although Thalia is one of the most admired women in the world and has become the queen of social networks With its great occurrences, it is noteworthy that it recognizes figures such as Laura Leon, who inspired her to be the artist she is today and of course, emphasizing her Mexican roots.

It was weeks ago when Laura Leon gained new popularity when presenting his version of “La Tusa”. Replays of his soap operas like “The Grand Prize” have been a success and it is confirmed that the public requests more than “The Treasure”, Could there be any collaboration with Thalia? Maybe.

The social networks how Instagram They have become the best channel for various celebrities to live with their followers in a much more personal way, which is why figures like Laura Leon and Thalia, They have given the great surprise showing themselves in the intimacy and with the charisma that has always distinguished them.

Laura León in the wild, like a treasure

In past days, Laura Leon He had commented through Instagram that he was “saving the treasure” due to the pandemic, but that he would soon reappear on Instagram in a big way, with many surprises for his followers, well, the first one came and did not disappoint at all, Well, he even got a confession of love from Thalia.

A few hours ago, Laura Leon He shared a series of images where he presumes his famous figure and poses with natural hair and face, without any makeup, showing his age with pride and charm. In a matter of seconds the publication was filled with comments, flattering her and pointing out that the years did not pass by her.

Thalia It was concrete and indicated that he loved her, while the great actress Ana Martin He mentioned that she looked beautiful. Laura Leon Previously he had pointed out that this quarantine had even helped him remove his heels for a while, he did it in a publication where he wore one of his showy dresses and blue feather boa.

Thalía and Ana Martin share emotional messages to Laura León.