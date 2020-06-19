Laura G could join Ventaneando, say Pati Chapoy would kick someone out | Selling

One of the Ventaneando drivers could leave the program, they assure Pati Chapoy the heart will not be tempted to replace one by Laura G.

As disclosed in the program Chacaleo, the head of shows at TV Azteca is thinking of a new strategy to upload the show’s rating, and the controversial host of Venga La Alegría could be an option.

They claim that the audience levels of the famous show program has dropped and they are looking to refresh with a new presenter.

They point out that Laura G caught Chapoy’s attention after he gave controversial statements about his relationship with Carlos Loret de Mola during a section of Venga La Alegría, a program of which he is currently part.

In the Chacaleo it was pointed out that last Monday Ventaneando registered 616 thousand viewers, while the repeat of Destilando Amor de Televisa presented 3.7 million.

It is unknown to no one that the audience of the program ‘Ventaneando’ continues to sink due to its unattractive cast, and it is for this reason that Mrs. Pati Chapoy is looking for a personality that will reinforce the broadcast, as its current drivers they no longer spark people’s interest, they said.

The portal pointed out that the options to exit the broadcast would be Pedrito Sola, who has spent many years in Ventaneando or Daniel Bisogno, who receives multiple criticisms for his personal scandals.

It is known in the corridors of TV Azteca that Chapoy has already set his sights on Laura G, who currently works in ‘Venga la Alegría’, to join ‘Ventaneando’, taking advantage of the fact that they do not want her in the morning.

They noted that Pati Chapoy is already beginning her plan since she has been speaking negatively about the morning and defending the driver; also that Bisogno could be the one who would come out since he has a bad relationship with Laura.