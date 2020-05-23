Laura G surprised her colleagues from the Venga la Alegría program and the public by remembering on the verge of tears the moment when she was judged for relating to “a wrong person”.

It all happened while the presenter was talking to a broadcast specialist about how to best choose a partner, in which she asserted that falling in love with the wrong person is common, and she described how it happened to her.

“I fell in love with the wrong person and the price is very high. Very high. And it is very complicated because when you are there, you are blinded by many problems, by admiration, by lack of self-esteem, by problems at home, but for more than People tell you why you are there, because you stay there, “he said.

However, she stressed that this experience was a learning experience for her, because “Over time you realize that this is not a mistake, but rather a learning experience. In my situation, I see it as a learning experience. I learned what I want and what I want. not for my life. “

She also said that after being singled out for that relationship, all these years she has tried to amend her mistake, to the extent that she had to ask her parents for forgiveness.

“It has been many years of carrying that luggage. I remember going out to a restaurant and they pointed at me, as if I had killed many people. I was very young, I was 20 or 22 years old, now I think very differently. What is not worth it is that they continue to judge you for a mistake in life and they continue to emphasize it to you. There were years of sadness, years of accepting what happened, of asking my parents for forgiveness, but asking myself for forgiveness, “she said.

The presenter explained that after the meeting she had to take therapy to heal her wounds.

“I have told my therapist. I spoke to him and I had to destroy and analyze my situation and say to myself ‘Laura, forgive me. That happened years ago and now you can choose what you want in your life. ’ If I tell you it is because if you are going through something similar, if you are in a relationship where you are in love with the wrong person and I speak to women because we are in a very macho country in which if we make mistakes we are singled out, I don’t know It is worth that most of the messages that I receive are from women ”. added.

He noted that there were even times when he no longer wanted to live, or considered fleeing Mexico.

“There were times when I didn’t want to live anymore, where I wanted to run away. I had a mother, a father and a brother who asked how we were going to survive. And the best thing was that, we survived.”

Users of social networks associate their statements with the controversy that starred in 2011 with the news presenter Carlos Loret de Mola after being romantically related after being captured together leaving a cabin where they spent at least 6 hours, the images of said meeting was released by TV Notes magazine.

And it is that during that time the communicator was married to his still wife the economist Berenice Yaber Coronado, mother of his three children.

At that time, the publication assured that rumors about their relationship were flooding the halls of Televisa, however, both communicators denied having had that meeting, alleging that it was a working meeting.

