Singer and actress Laura Flores She continues to monopolize social networks in recent weeks, thanks to the fact that she shows her homey side, but this time she combined her facet of mom with that of attractive woman.

View this post on Instagram Emma wants to rip my ear off! #naughtydog #aussiepuppy #dogs #pet A post shared by Laura Flores Flannery (@laurafloresmx) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:32 am PDT

56-year-old Laura flaunted her toned abdomen in a video she posted on Instagram, in which he is shown making a strawberry jam. Throughout the entire recipe, Laura wears shorts and a small bikini (she herself comments in the clip that her outfit is due to being in the pool).

View this post on Instagram Strawberry jam A post shared by Laura Flores Flannery (@laurafloresmx) on Apr 12, 2020 at 9:50 am PDT

View this post on Instagram This way we spend time with the family, having fun despite the “closure” due to the Coronavirus. And now the border with my Mexico closed, breathe peace, breathe stress! #mexico #usa #family A post shared by Laura Flores Flannery (@laurafloresmx) on Mar 20, 2020 at 4:27 pm PDT

The most recent participation of Laura Flores in soap operas it was in “Single with daughters”, in which he shared credits with Gabriel Soto and that it achieved good success; a few days ago she revealed that she had married Matthew Flannery, after a not very long romance.

View this post on Instagram Dear world, Laura and Matthew want to introduce our new baby Emma! #australianshepperd #aussiesofinstagram and she will now have her own instagram account @Emma_Flannery_ A post shared by Laura Flores Flannery (@laurafloresmx) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:15 pm PDT

Danna Paola couldn’t stand the heat, and turned on a fan to cool her legs.

Ester Expósito does her most sensual hip dance to the rhythm of reggaeton!

Just eight years ago Rosalía was someone else, and there are photos that prove it.

.