Laura Flores stole sighs by showing a completely marked abdomen in a bikini

Mexican actress Laura Flores, 57, stole sighs with one of his most recent Instagram posts where he showed a marked abdomen, more than that of any fitness girl.

That is how, in a sensual green two-piece bikini, she showed her great effort to show off an enviable figure and beauty, even looking several years younger.

“Good end of Easter”, Laura placed in the image that already has more than 20 thousand likes and compliments from her followers.

“I love your squares, I want a laundry stomach like you”, “I admire you for your dedication”, “Laurita, what a great body”, “Wow, those abs”, “What a great body, at 18 I would like to be like this”, some users left in their post.

It is worth mentioning that, in his youth, Laura He stood out so much for his sculptural body that one of his most remembered works as a model was the one he made Playboy receiving hundreds of compliments, just as he did now with this fiery image that will surely go down in the history of the sexiest on the net.

Keep reading: Get to know the interior of Adamari López’s luxurious car that costs $ 130 thousand dollars