Laura Flores confirms that there was a romance between Thalía and Fernando Colunga – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Laura Flores confirmed what many people already suspected about Fernando Colunga and his romances.

The actress said that what was an open secret was real, “I saw them, they were boyfriends,” said Laura Flores when asked about Fernando Colunga’s relationship.

In an interview for ‘The 5 Best’, Laura Flores assured that she saw them kissing outside the cameras.

Laura Flores uncovered the romance of Fernando Colunga:

While Fernando was working on the telenovela ‘María la del Barrio’, it has been widely said that the romance with Thalía was not only in fiction, but also in real life and this was confirmed by Laura Flores.

Laura Flores recounted a moment in which all the actresses witnessed that love, “Laura Zapata, who is a friend of mine, invited us to eat at her house and then there we were, the oldest ones, and that’s when Fernando Colunga arrives… and he arrives with Thalía and that I see them hugging and kissing each other, “he said.

The actress assured that it was a romance that all her companions liked, because they made a beautiful couple, “All the old women were gone because it was such a beautiful love … they looked so in love,” she said.

It should be remembered that Laura Flores has not been the only one to confirm this relationship because Yulianna Peniche, who worked on the soap opera with them, also spoke about the beautiful couple they made and who had the opportunity to also witness that love.