For the inhabitants of Puerto Morelos, there is no coordination between Laura Fernández Piña and her closest collaborators.

Inhabitants of Puerto Morelos They affirmed that the arrest of protesters, during the beginning of the remodeling work of the Old Town, is clear evidence of the lack of coordination that exists between Laura Fernández Piña and her collaborators.

The above, because there were contradictory explanations to justify the arrest, in addition to the fact that collaborators of the municipal president pointed out to her that she had ordered the arrest.

It will be recalled that seven people, including a French citizen and two women, were arrested on Friday for protesting against the remodeling of the Old Town of Puerto Morelos, a work that included the destruction of the park’s emblematic kiosk.

Institutional disorder

In this sense, Álvaro Olvera Martín, stated that while the secretary of the City Council, Ángel Zetina Cuevas, justified the arrest with the argument that it was “to avoid serious injuries to the protesters”, Laura Fernández assured that there was abuse of authority.

These contradictions only demonstrate the disorder that exists in the Puerto Morelos City Council, he said. The explanations for the arrest of protesters is another clear example of the lack of coordination that exists between Laura Fernández Piña and her collaborators.

He regretted that these types of incidents occur, since the image of Puerto Morelos is questioned, and more so when the intention is to start the process of economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Lilián Alejandra Carrillo highlighted that the lack of coordination among Laura Fernández’s collaborators resulted in the arrest of the protesters ending in an abuse of authority.

Even the Secretary of Public Security of the State (Albero Capella) scolded Laura (Fernández) for these unfortunate events, he indicated.

He considered that Puerto Morelos “sends bad signals” by allowing arbitrary arrests and destroying structures that are part of the history of the municipality.

