Collaborators of the municipal president, Laura Fernández Piña, stated that it was the mayor herself who ordered the arrest of the small group of people who protested the remodeling work of the so-called Old Town, in Puerto Morelos.

From the point of view of the City Council workers, Laura Fernández most likely thought that the events would not be documented, since it was the first hours of the morning when the work began.

It was noted that at 7:10 am on Friday, the director of the Municipal Police, Gumersindo Jiménez Cuervo, was ordered to proceed with the eviction of the protesters.

As will be remembered, seven people were arrested on Friday, including a French citizen, who protested the remodeling of the Old Town of Puerto Morelos, a work that included the destruction of the park’s emblematic kiosk.

“It was very early”

They indicate that it was Laura Fernández, in a “calculation error” who ordered the arrests.

According to collaborators with Laura Fernández, he most likely gave the order to evict and arrest the protesters because he thought that, for the hour, the incident would not transcend.

However, they did not count that it was recorded by seven different people and that it even became national news.

The municipal workers, who requested that her name be omitted, for fear of reprisals, considered that Laura Fernández Piña has made many wrong decisions during her tenure as municipal president.

