Laura Escanes tells the real reason why she now takes her daughter to daycare

The daughter of Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide, will meet in a few months two years, since she was born, the model barely separated from her. Even several fans of the couple recommended that they take the little girl to a children’s school, even so the influencer and her husband, did not see it necessary.

But now, apparently, things have changed and Laura Escanes has started taking Rome to kindergarten. He has talked about this at some time on his Instagram, but he had not yet commented on why he decided change your mind.

It has been during one of his question and answer rounds on his Instagram profile where he has revealed everything. “I needed to start doing more things, beyond my day to day with Rome “, confessed the influencer.

Screenshot of a ‘story’ by the influencer LAURA ESCANES / INSTAGRAM

“I was forgetting about myself. Surely it was a decision that I needed more than she did, but I really needed it, “the influencer continued to explain. A time dedicated to herself It shows on his Instagram profile. In these last weeks, since Rome goes to kindergarten, Scans is more active in networks and shows how your routine has changed.

An act that, according to her own account, has been very good for both of them: “It has adapted super well, and it is a small group of children and she already has her best friend. She goes back and forth super happy and happy“.