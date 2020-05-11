“data-reactid =” 24 “>” For me, the best has been everything. It was a perfect moment [para ser madre] and I really wanted it “, he has thus answered one of the questions that his fans have asked him, who also wanted to know first-hand the particularities of having assumed such responsibility at such a young age.” you live that of the age itself. The worst thing perhaps has been not coinciding with your friends who are always pregnant and the judgments of others, “she added.

Fortunately for her happy parents, Roma is a girl who makes everything" very easy "and who, as a general rule, welcomes well-defined sleep schedules, both at night and in In this way, and apart from the restlessness that invades every mother before the uncertainty of the future, at least on a day-to-day basis the family continues to enjoy some comforting "rituals".

" Rome makes everything very very very easy for us. We always have the same ritual for bedtime and recently one for naps. We go to the room, we put the sleeping bag on, a pacifier, we close the blind and in the dim light we read a book and pamper ourselves. And to sleep ", asserted the also writer, who a week ago shared a nice reflection to celebrate her first Mother's Day.

“Thank you for choosing me. For making me learn to be a mother every day. For discovering that I could love so much, unconditionally. Thank you also for the fear that sometimes I feel, but that makes me live with more intensity. For your laughter. For your pure looks. For your warmth. For your skin. For our moments. Thank you @ristomejide for the most beautiful gift in life, “wrote the Catalan in her personal space.