Laura Escanesshe’s keeping herself busy and entertaining during these weeks of confinement. Although she cannot go outside, her coexistence with her husband Risto Mejide and her daughter Roma are filling their daily life at home with color, and the influencer is showing a lot of attention to her followers through her profiles onsocial networks.

The influencer recently published on her Instagram profile avideo in which she tells how her daughter Roma has more and more energy and wants to move. Laura Escanes herself has described the little girl as a “restless ass” to refer to how nervous and energetic the little girl is. A few days ago Risto also published a photograph in which the presenter could be distinguished with his daughter and next to the piano.

There is no doubt that Rome is brightening the day to day of Risto and Laura although it is in a time of confinement.

