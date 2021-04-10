Laura Escanes shares the hateful messages she receives for taking her daughter to daycare

The model Laura Escanes She is a regular when it comes to sharing anecdotes from her day-to-day life on Instagram with her million and a half followers, as well as aspects of her motherhood, now that her daughter Roma is one and a half years old and goes to kindergarten.

In this sense, the influencer has wanted to show through her Stories all the hate messages that he has received since he assured that he left his daughter in the nursery until 4:00 p.m.

“You will not be with her at all because I suppose she will sleep soon … Poor thing”, comments a person in one of the answers that Escanes has shown, in which the replica of her is also seen: “Poor thing? I think her parents always they will think of the best for the family, so I appreciate your concern, but I will totally ignore it, since you are neither part of the life of Rome nor of mine. Be concerned with raising and educating your children as you consider, “said Escanes.

In another series of messages that Risto Mejide’s wife has shown in her Stories, the model is accused of being a ‘bad mother’ for this fact. “I agree that you take her to kindergarten, but it seems super exaggerated that you leave her until so late. Where is her mommy? Because I don’t see you working in the sun and shade, I don’t think there is a need for you to have it until that time, the truth, poor thing, “they indicate.

Message posted by Laura Escanes on Instagram where she shows the comments she receives. INSTAGRAM

This type of message also reaches him when Escanes shares images with his daughter on the social network, as the influencer has announced. “What a great need to get attention you have, and don’t say no, because if not, what good is it to put videos of your daughter being ill? “, they indicate in another comment.

“I think you do it so we can see what for a day you have stopped dancing and to do the child to take care of her “, they have criticized in the same message.

It was a few weeks ago when the model, who did not separate from her daughter Roma and preferred to take care of her herself, changed her mind and started taking her to kindergarten, as Escanes assured in a round of questions and answers on Instagram, where he has also explained his reasons.

“I needed to start doing more things, beyond my day to day with Rome, “he confessed.” I have been able to dedicate myself to her every day for almost her first year and a half and it has been incredible. But I was forgetting about myself. It was surely a decision that I needed more than she did, but I really needed it, “he added.

As he has told, Rome “has adapted super well“To his new life in kindergarten,” he is a small group of children and he already has his best friend, “Escanes said.” She goes and comes back super happy and happy, “she concluded.