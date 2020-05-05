Exposure on social networks by celebrities and influencers means that on many occasions they have to deal with unfortunate and hurtful comments, unjustified attacks that mask under that great phrase that is already a classic: “It’s just my opinion.” Laura Escanes, one of the most followed people on Instagram in our country, has had enough and has decided to respond forcefully to one of these haters.

The events took place on April 13, when the young woman celebrated her 24th birthday with a photograph on the social network accompanied by her daughter Roma and a gigantic cake. “A special, different birthday. Kinda weird too“She began by expressing the impossibility of hugging her own due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, there were more than enough reasons to celebrate, mainly because it was the first time that she turned years since she gave birth.”First birthday with the baby and I can’t believe how fast time goes by“he confessed.

See this post on Instagram Happy bday to me 💘💘💜💜🥰😍😍🥰🌈🔥🌟✨🌸🌺 A special, different birthday. A little weird too, why fool us. I miss hugging my family, my grandparents, my uncles, my cousins, my parents, my brother and my friends. We have been able to make a video call with almost everyone 🙏🏼 and we have been able to blow out some candles with a cake that I did not expect to have. We can add another day together, despite the distance. And we can celebrate that we are well 💖 But above all, a special birthday. The first birthday with the baby (last year you were in 🤰🏼) and I can’t believe how fast time goes by. Thank you my love @ristomejide. Thank you all for all the congratulations and love that you have sent me. 💗🎂🎂🎂🎂 # 24 A shared post by Laura Escanes (@lauraescanes) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:52 p.m. PDT

Her profile was quickly filled with congratulations and compliments, but one comment hurt more than she’d like and she didn’t want to let it be overlooked. “How ugly your breasts are“a follower blurted out, laughing. Laura’s answer, hard and concise:”You can go to shit“, she answered. But the thing did not stop there and the user even wanted to justify the attack, which only provoked laughter from the influencer:”Don’t bother, I’m telling you to put on a bra because they look very ugly. I say it from the love, Seriously. Surely many of us think about it. Don’t be spoiled, “he replied.

This Wednesday, Laura wanted to respond again and she did it with a photograph in which she poses happily without a bra, with his tongue sticking out and smiling defiantly in a clear dart at his hater. In her stories, she has also thanked the support she has received since then: “I wanted to thank all the messages of support in relation to the woman who sent me the message about my tits. Luckily, most people are good, or so I think. me, but there are always people who don’t like or don’t like your tits, “she explained. What is not tolerated is the lack of respect, of education or “when things are not said correctly without knowing if you are hurting the other“

The doctor called “contagious rat” assisted her in labor

In recent days a doctor has gone viral who found an unfortunate message in her car when she was preparing to go to work as a gynecologist: “Contagious rat” they wrote him in large letters in addition to puncturing his wheels, one more example of the little solidarity that some citizens have at such a difficult time for our country and for many other nations for the coronavirus.

Laura Escanes’ messages denouncing the attack suffered by her gynecologist.

The victim of such a despicable act is known to Laura Escanes and she has denounced these events that the national police have warned that they could be considered a hate crime. “Unfortunately this exists. Someone I know went down to the garage because he works and has to take care of his patients and surprise: a neighbor wrote this to him in his car. Her husband is Chinese. A mixture of selfishness, racism and little humanity that he didn’t think they could exist in this situation. Much encouragement, “he wrote.

Later, the woman was interviewed by Risto Mejide in ‘Everything is a lie’ and Escanes wanted to show her support again: “Cheer up, Silvana. She is my gynecologist, attended my delivery and took all my pregnant from Rome. She is a professional of 10. For her and for all of you who have to suffer things like this. It is intolerable, “he settled.