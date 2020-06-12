Laura Escanes announced just a few days ago that she had decided to undergo surgery to touch up her chest, so he is slowly recovering even though he is still in pain. But the decision was not an easy one, and the young influencer admitted that she spent “many years wondering whether to do it to me,” but after giving birth to her daughter Roma, the picture became clear and she was clear that she wanted to undergo cosmetic surgery.

“After the pregnancy, the doubts or desire that I had increased considerably. The fact of going through an operating room is a very important decision, it is something very serious that has its risks, that is why I spent so much time thinking about it, “he explained after announcing his decision.”I am an advocate that everyone do what they want with their body whenever they have decided sonot by pressure of anything, “he continued, which has not prevented him from receiving dozens of criticisms from some of his followers.

At that time he did not reveal more details, but this Thursday Laura chose to answer some questions from his followers and did not hesitate to report the attacks he has received in recent days because of his operation, especially due to the short time that has passed. since she became a mother.

“I have nothing to say about your operation. What does surprise me is that, having a little girl who needs her mother’s arms, you have had surgery now and you have not waited until she is two or three years old. No I know, I find the moment you have chosen strange“expressed one of the messages.

“Oh, how I want to see your rubber tits! What a thrill, you are an example for young girls, really, as a good influencer should be, rubber tits at 24 years old, “said another sent from the same account.” What level, when you’re 50, what? I am very sorry that you do not accept yourself as you are and you had to operate. It must be hard not to look perfect according to the canons and not having enough self-esteem to proudly show stretch marks or flaccidity, “he continued.

Despite these messages, Laura Escanes is delighted with her decision and has revealed the reasons that led her to it.: “In my case, it was not only an asymmetry of size but an asymmetry of placement, one had a shape like more output and the other less. And then the size of the halo, which was what bothered me the most and what made me take the plunge, “he confessed.