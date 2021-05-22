Laura Diepstraten gives Spain the Eurovision win for blind artists

Spain was proclaimed last night winner of the first edition of the International Low Vision Song Contest, the Eurovision Song Contest for blind artists, with the song Another Vision that has been performed by its author, the young woman from Almeria Laura Diepstraten.

Voting, open to the public online, has opted for “emotionality that the young woman transmits de Pulpí in his description of the way of seeing and living of blind people, “ONCE reported.

Of the 7,247 votes cast, the song of the Spanish representative has added 1,980, 27.32% of the total, followed by that of Turkey, performed by Burak Boztek, with 22% of the votes, Cyprus, with The Light, which has added 8% of the voting, and Lithuania with The Wind Rose, which has been in fourth position.

That first edition of the Euro-Low Vision has summoned “established” artists, mostly with a professional musical career, of very different styles, who have had “very elaborate arrangements of a great artistic quality”, also accompanied by videos highly produced in the manner of Eurovision that have taken advantage of to promote their cities or countries.

“The freshness and tenderness of the interpretation of Laura, with only 14 years old, the youngest of the 17 participants, and a video in the foreground of her musical interpretation has touched the sensitivity of the European audience, as can be deduced from the result of the voting “, he highlighted the ONCE.

In the live interview that the gala presenters have done with the singer, conducted in English, the official language of this festival, Diepstraten explained that he wrote the song thinking about how explain your way of seeing life, who started studying piano at the age of six and plans to continue studying and writing songs because it is his passion.

Unlike other participants, the young woman from Pulpí (Almería) wanted to present her song to the contest stripped of technical adjustments and retouching, only with his voice and his piano, to focus on the strength of the message: “You have to dream, fly, imagine to be able to observe what others can see just by looking,” he sings in his main stanza.

Once the result of the voting has been made public, the singer, who has been accompanied by her parents, sister and maternal grandparents, has burst into tears with her relatives and has been interviewed by the presenters again, this time already, as the winner of the 1st Euro-Low Vision.

The contest was held on the eve of the final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place this Saturday in Rotterdam (Netherlands). “I didn’t expect it, it’s wonderful”, has commented after acknowledging that he has surely received the votes of Spain and the Netherlands, where his father and paternal grandparents are from.

After completing her time at the festival, the winner of the first Euro-Low Vision foresees add new instruments and add arrangements to produce a new version of Another Vision.

The president of ONCE and the ONCE Social Group, Miguel Carballeda, has congratulated the brand new winner immediately after the results were announced, whom he called to convey his pride for the example he has given to all of Europe on behalf of all of Spain.

“You have become a leadership symbol of Spain in Europe, “Carballeda told him.