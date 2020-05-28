Instagram

Laura Bozzo has known how to take advantage of the coronavirus quarantine, not only pushing her new YouTube projects and promoting her Instagram talks with her faithful followers, but she has also become a motivational leader.

This was once again seen by the Peruvian driver, who resorted to her Instagram account to ask those who follow her, in the midst of confinement, to avoid falling into the position of complaining, and promote a positive attitude, despite the pains that some live.

“Many people have written to me that they are having a hard time, that they are no longer resisting quarantine, that they have found out that their husband was cheating on them. Others, who have sharpened their problems with their partner, but there are also others who have solved themselves, who have become friends, after all, but I want to say something: ‘enough negative thoughts, get them out of your mind, open your mind, look at the first thing you have around you and be grateful, ”said the queen of the small screen in a video she shared with her fans. “The more you appreciate, you’re going to bring all of that positive energy source to you.”

And with that honesty that characterizes her, the Peruvian communicator revealed what she feels every time she looks in the mirror.

“I love to get up in the morning and say:‘ Thank you, God, for all the blessings. Thank you God, because I am alive. ’ I look in the mirror and say: “zero negative thoughts.” The truth is that it attracts the good, and it really works for me, ”said Laura.

“I have had terrible crises in my life, and yet I have learned to cope, and from the crises my best achievements have come.”

In the video, which enchanted admirers of the famous driver, the Peruvian took the opportunity to send a final message on how to get the best out of the running of the bulls: “Reinvent yourself, learn to do new things, that the power is in you.”

Laura, who received all kinds of compliments for looking very pretty, took the moment to apologize to her followers for not having been able to do their usual Instagram talks in recent days.

“A shame I could not be doing my Instagram Live, I have missed them with my soul, going from one place to another,” said the popular entertainer.

A few days ago, Miss Laura caused a furor by showing herself without makeup, and confessing that she had an accident on her face, from which she is trying to get ahead.

“Yes, that’s right, that’s how I get up… don’t be scared. That’s me. My eyelashes have disappeared, that’s why they are sticking false eyelashes, my eyelashes have burned, but now I am throwing myself a series of things so that my eyelashes can grow again ”, added the Peruvian, after speaking of the incident with which that part of his eyes was affected.

