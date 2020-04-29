Laura Bozzo, without a drop of makeup and just up, warns her fans | Instagram

The driving controversy Laura Bozzo He recently shared an image in which he appears natural after getting out of bed and warns his fans.

In these times of confinement in which the artistic community spend their days in the tranquility of their homes, they have managed to keep close to their followers sharing their day to day.

Just like the conductive Peruvian who made a video which he shared on his Instagram account for his fans.

Bozzo showed what it looks like after waking up from a nice night’s sleep, the conductive He warned his fans as he was seen looking natural.

From her home in Acapulco, the famous woman passes the quarantine because of the global pandemic of coronavirus who have kept the vast majority isolated in their homes.

It is worth mentioning that these days, also artists They have taken advantage of it to be closer to their family and in some cases they have taken more relaxation these days, particularly in terms of personal grooming.

So now, the driver has joined other celebrities from the middle of the show business who have “loosened hair” are free of the clothing that always accompanies them on camera.

So one of the things the presenter did first without fear “of critics, was to show his appearance when he just got out of bed.

Good morning, that’s how I get up. Don’t panic, that’s me. My eyelashes have disappeared, that’s why they are sticking false teeth, my eyelashes have almost burned and that’s why I’m applying a series of things so they can grow, ”said the Peruvian.

Also, the Peruvian He shared a reflection to his followers directed particularly to these difficult days that the whole world has gone through:

Do not forget, when opening your eyes, to thank God for a new day of life.

The also presenter of “Laura in America” ​​appears in a video shared by the medium “Suelta la Sopa” through her Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that although the majority of projects on and off the small screen were stopped and / or canceled due to the contingency, Laura Bozzo has just renewed a contract with Televisa to conduct a season of the program again “Laura uncensored“

This production under the arm of Magda rodriguez, which directs the broadcast of the morning show “Hoy” on the Las Estrellas channel.

