Laura Bozzo sparks controversy with new Uncensored program | Instagram

The new program of Laura Bozzo and it is already generating controversy, after a video of Alfredo Adame went viral annoying leaving the forum of recording, insulting, mainly, the Peruvian.

I choose my enemies and they must be of my height. I don’t get into fights, I’m trying to help people.

You may be interested Frida Sofía denies information, she will not participate in Laura Bozzo’s program

When all of Mexico sees what we have recorded, they will really feel ashamed of the fact that this man has behaved as he did and that he put everything together for his media circus, to have a press. I will not waste my time talking about Adame, it already was, Bozzo said in an interview.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The conductive he repudiated the actor’s attitude in a telephone interview conducted on Wednesday, in his native country, with the journalist Magaly Medina.

I don’t understand that discrimination towards foreigners. Right now (Adame) is the most repudiated being in Peru for discriminating against women, he said.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

This and other cases will be part of « Laura Sin Censura », a talk show produced by Magda Rodríguez for Unicable, which will premiere on June 29 at 7:00 p.m.

I want to carry a message of encouragement, motivate, reconcile and punish what has to be punished.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition to addressing everyday situations, this version will be characterized by including problems of Famous such as Karla Panini and Américo Garza; where they will try to reconcile the family of Karla Luna with Garza for the well-being of the daughters of the deceased.

I connected a lot with Luna’s case. I have always been an advocate for women, I am against treason and deceit, but in that case my mission is to achieve a conciliation between Américo and Luna’s family so that they can see the girls, they also grow up with their brothers and grandparents.

#Repost @ rubenluna19 (@get_repost) ・ ・ ・ You celebrated my sister’s birthday Estephany, you celebrated my sister’s birthday Victoria you celebrated my birthday you celebrated my sister’s birthday Sara we celebrate your birthday it is clear to me that my mother if I wait for death standing and that you fought to the last breath like a warrior, without a hint of fear planting yourself like any other adversity in the past, that is worth admiring for anyone, those guts that many people lack. Personally, before thinking only about death, it gave me chills but when I saw your way of facing it and when I realized that after death there is eternal life and the reunion with you mother I hope to fulfill my purpose on this earth soon. Meanwhile I will be your reflection I will carry your essence and your legacy with me to instruct my sisters, family and close friends, with the love and happiness that always characterize you. Every morning one more day, one less day, you have to live each moment as if it were the last one, why we don’t know if we will survive and in this world we all have a loved one that we love, we idolize that we have as a shield so when they finish reading this, go hug him and kiss him, take advantage of every moment every second because life is a parody full of irony for something the funeral homes are open 24 hours a day. « Whoever leaves alone does not die, who forgets dies ». Soon I will accompany you, meanwhile I will fulfill the mission I have here, I love you mother, see you later. Thank you very much for so much love towards my mother for her words of encouragement and accompany me in my pain I send you a big hug God bless you all Remember my Mother as the fucking woman who was why like few of them in the world and I thank her God for sharing one of his most beautiful angels in life, now he will take care of us from heaven. If my mother ever came to touch her heart with her words of encouragement or came to change your mood with her comedy, today she makes us cry with her departure but be sure that she is resting peacefully in our father’s arms and from there it will take care of all of us. A post shared by Karlita Luna (@karlalunatv) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:57 PDT

You can also read Alfredo Adame and Laura Bozzo, clash, they insult each other in the middle of the program