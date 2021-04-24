Laura Bozzo joins Hoy, does it displace Galilea Montijo? | Instagram

Tension in the Hoy Program! Laura Bozzo has integrated the morning star of Televisa and apparently this has not fallen in favor with the beautiful host Galilea MontijoIs it that you fear being replaced by the Peruvian ?.

The truth is Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotondo has joined Today, but not in driving, but as a participant in the contest The Stars Dance Today; so it does not represent any apparent risk for the beautiful Galilea Montijo.

The famous Peruvian lawyer He appeared surprisingly in the Televisa program produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, this to ask for an opportunity for the actor Carlos Bonavides, who was left without a partner due to the absence of José José’s partner, Anel Noreña.

It caused great concern that it was revealed that Anel did not appear in the dance contest rehearsals, it was later that it became known that due to health problems the heir to the Prince of Song could not give one hundred percent on the track, for what did not show up for rehearsals.

This situation left the beloved protagonist of El Premio Mayor without a partner to participate, so Laura Bozzo advocated for him before the judges and not only that, the presenter of Laura in America offered herself as a dance partner for “Huicho Domínguez.”

I want to ask the jury, beg the jury, my Andrea, I love you, to give me the opportunity to dance with the people, I want to dance with Carlos. Anel I understand what happened, said the presenter in the middle of the contest.

Bozzo assured that she would be the representative of the “mummies” and that she would join Bonavides in the competition if they allowed her to. The judges ended up accepting Bozzo’s proposal, but the one who did not seem very happy was the beautiful Galilea Montijo.

The actress also indicated that in the past they had had differences; However, it was something that they could reconcile with a talk and he ended up also agreeing to the participation of the famous Peruvian.

Now Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy will surely increase its audience more because viewers will want to know what will happen between Fernando Reyna’s wife and Laura Bozzo and if it is true that the quarrels will remain in the past. Will Bozzo become one of the favorites on the dance floor? Will he face Lolita Cortés herself for her criticism? There is much to see in the Today Program.