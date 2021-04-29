Laura Bozzo is not willing to be discriminated against by Lola Cortés and by anyone – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The host participates in the program “Hoy” as part of the section “The stars dance” where she shares a track with Carlos Bonavides, however, criticism from Cortés has been harsh as it happened this morning.

“What hurt me the most about Lolita Cortés was that at one point she said ‘… because my people here know how to dance’ as if to say that I am not from here and that discrimination seems absolutely ridiculous to me because although she was lucky enough to be born here I chose it from my heart and I will not allow anyone to discriminate against me or make me less “, he comments in an interview.

“She has not seen me totally, she has not seen the rehearsal, the effort, I am giving my soul there and as I told her on camera ‘you have come to zero me not to see me how I dance, I do not have to show you anything I show the people to the people that I love. ‘

Laura also explains that although in Mexico she is known for her talk show and for her classic phrase ‘let the wretch pass’, she is a communicator and can and has done other kinds of things.

“All the time I was doing the program with Magda, it was always a challenge for us to do something different and in some way to be able to dance and do different things I feel very happy, I think I can give for many more things,” he says.

I love my project, it led me to be ‘Laura in America’ and I will continue to do it but at the same time I would like to be able to do other things as well ”.

For the host, the important thing about participating in the “Hoy” program is to entertain her audience, which is why she condemns Cortés’ criticism.

“At this moment in my country, Mexico, I believe that hope, laughter, and fun are needed, it is a very tragic moment that we are living and I want to give a light of hope, of fun,” he explains.

“(The criticism) is worth me, I know she is the best choreographer, a talent, but I am here simply to amuse people, make them have a nice time, compete with Carlos who is a great human being and I think definitely for me. dancing is fun, not for her ”.

Bozzo emphasizes that by working with a choreographer and not being the one in charge as usual in her programs, she is learning to obey the orders that are given to her.

“I learned that from Magda: what is my place, how to respect, value, learn from others and I am in a learning period.”

By: El Universal