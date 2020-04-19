Laura Bozzo explodes against Juan de Dios Pantoja on Twitter | Instagram

Driver Laura Bozzo has exploded against from youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja due to the controversy that arose supporting his friend Lizbeth Rodríguez.

Since Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a tweet where he asked both Juan de Dios, Alejandro Flores and Kevin Achutegui not to mess with her Laura came out supporting her.

As you may well know a few weeks ago, both Lizbeth and Laura shared in their Instagram a photograph that caused a stir on social networks because they started a nice friendship.

Although many years he worked for television Laura Bozzo decided to give a twist to driving so he has ventured into the world of the youtubers like many young people who are dedicated to it.

Lizbeth Rodríguez who was the one who started this controversy and who has caused the followers of Pantoja and her partner to be also youTuber Kimberly Loaiza They throw all kinds of comments at the influencer.

“Leave me alone! I’m angry, I’m dangerous, the truths are coming out …” Rodríguez wrote and Laura Bozzo answered: “Don’t listen to me slip and I’m here for what you need if they mess with you to get ready.”

Lizbeth Rodríguez has made it clear that although she has exposed Juan de Dios she supports Kimberly because given the rumors that have been presented it is also said that Pantoja manipulates and mistreats Loaiza.

“Proven the infidelities of @ juandedios_p2 to @KimberlyLoaiza_ as said by @Soylizbethmx to those unfortunates it is necessary to throw them away,” Laura wrote on her Twitter.

Although the followers of Juan de Dios continue to support him, friends of him have come out who have exposed him and have mentioned extremely compromising things for him, so far Pantoja has not shared more information or details of the situation.

