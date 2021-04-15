Laura Bozzo asks Frida Sofía for proof – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The Pinal-Guzmán dynasty remains in the eye of the hurricane before the wave of statements about the alleged abuse of Frida Sofía by her grandfather.

Given this, media questionnaires to Laura Bozzo about her opinion regarding the case. Standing out, she is a lawyer by profession.

He pointed out that, although what happens around the family is a shame, in these cases it is necessary to present evidence.

“It has me in a state of shock because for me, for us, the Pinal family and Enrique Guzmán is a demigod, for me Silvia Pinal is the most dazzling star in Mexico and this seems terrible to me, very painful because I think he has a career impeccable”



Regarding Frida Sofía’s statements against Enrique Guzmán, Bozzo indicated that he must prove his accusations.

I am very fond of Frida and I am between a rock and a hard place on this issue. All my life I have defended the rights of women, I have talked about the abuse, the violence that exists in families, but neither could I accept a complaint without any type of evidence

Laura Bozzo regretted that there are cases of women who do not tell the truth about their complaint for sexual abuse. Without mentioning Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter, the Peruvian pointed out that when you lie, the feminist struggle is stained.

“Under no circumstances am I going to be an accomplice to things that are not real because there are already many cases of women who invent, that type of women harm us women who are in the fight. With this I am not saying that Frida Sofía is lying “

He also reiterated that in addition to the tests, it will be necessary to carry out a psychological assessment on the model.

“It would be good to have a psychological assessment, an investigation and the evidence of the case presented because not only is the grandfather but also the boyfriends of the mother. Whoever affirms a fact has to prove it ”, he concluded.

