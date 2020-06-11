Laura Bozzo as a princess, in pink and white she looks prettier | Instagram photo

Definitely, Laura Bozzo, She is living a wonderful stage in her life, for her forty has been synonymous with resurgence, we have seen her so motivated and eager to devour the world, what can be seen! Everything good is returning to her and today we see her as a princess, in pink and white she looks prettier, more than ready to please her audience, she returns with everything!

It is clear that in recent months Laura Bozzo has been very creative, very active in social networks, innovating, joining forces with the influencers of the moment, such is the case with the controversial host Lizbeth Rodríguez. In addition, she took the opportunity to open her YouTube channel, where her Women with a cause project is working.

Laura Bozzo in pink and white

However, Laura Bozzo, clarifies that his return to the small screen is with everything! Without filters, emphasizing that if before he said things as they are, now Laura without censorship, is fearsome. Well, you know the cases of memory, very concentrated and disciplined to show that this was born.

Of course, her charming outfit, hairstyle and makeup could not miss, prettier than ever! The driver wore a baby pink and white, which simply marked her tiny waist.

The truth is that high waist pants are a trend in this 2020, a piece that allows you to stylize the female figure and visually the legs look taller.

In addition, the width of the legs gives volume and a crazy touch to your style.

Very sad the situation of so many people who in our countries live daily and do not have bread to take to their families https://t.co/IKRxTPNTCB – Laura Bozzo (@laurabozzo)

June 10, 2020

On the other hand, the tucked blouse allows to mark the waist; while the pink and white combination adds that sophisticated and elegant touch that characterizes Laura Bozzo at the time of dressing.

In fact, in her blouse they highlighted golden applications that matched her hair perfectly, how about?

