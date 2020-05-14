Laura Bozzo and Galilea Montijo, just like each other, as blue as the sea with a nice tuxedo | Instagram photo

What do they have in common Laura Bozzo and Galilea Montijo? Well, they might just look like oil and water, but the two celebrities are renowned conductors, their sense of humor sets them apart, and they also have a weakness for fashion. Like this time, they look the same, as blue as the sea with a nice tuxedo.

The truth is that the tuxedo has become a key piece in the wardrobe of celebrities. This duality between feminine and masculine, gives a sophisticated and very attractive touch to women. It was back in 1966 when spring-summer, this piece caused a tremendous stir in society.

Laura Bozzo and Galilea Montijo alike

The tuxedo has that bold, iconic and elegant touch. Three adjectives that combine perfectly with the personalities of Laura Bozzo and Galilea Montijo. However, there are two ways to wear it, the classic American and with the fitted pants is the tuxedo that is considered more sophisticated, as we see that Galilea wears it and it is perfect, because it is ideal for high.

In addition, the recommended for this type of tuxedo are the stilettos, pointe shoes and medium heel, exactly as modeled Galilea Montijo. Not to mention that it gave it that spring touch by contrasting blue and yellow.

For his partLaura Bozzo he left with something more casual, also blue tuxedo with a hood and opted for the classic white sneakers, which always give it that fun, relaxed and very chic touch. While the wavy hair and glasses gave him a flirtatious air. Without a doubt, both Galilea Montijo and Laura Bozzo, they look divine and always on trend.

