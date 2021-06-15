Laura Bozo attacks Frida Sofía: “A mother does not touch herself” | Reform

The conductive Laura Bozzo recently spoke out against Frida sofia, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, who was recently sued by her firstborn.

Frida sofia, has sought legal advice to allegedly do justice for the alleged crimes committed against him on behalf of his grandfather “Enrique N” and his mother, “Alejandra N“, for which he has established some criminal lawsuits.

The young singer filed a criminal complaint in which she ratified crimes of a s3xu @ l nature, “family violence” and “C0rrupc! On of minors”, and although she has received a lot of support on social networks, the Peruvian driver was shown in Total disagreement: “A mother for me does not touch,” he mentioned very firmly.

“Miss Laura” gave her opinion about the controversial case in the Guzmán Family where she spoke out against the “model” for the recent complaint and sent a forceful message in which she condemned these acts regarding the 29-year-old girl.

Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotonda, who has a law degree, reiterated that first of all, Frida Sofía must show conclusive evidence of her accusations, and if she does not do so, she could end up in jail. “This is not a joke,” he commented through the cameras of “Sale el Sol.”

The first rule that one studies in law is: ‘Everything that is affirmed has to be proven’, and if everything that is affirmed is not proven, the one who is going to go to jail is Frida, because this is not a joke, said the host during her meeting with the press in a play.

Later, 68-year-old Laura Bozzo reiterated her position in the face of the accusations by Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter, who has denounced her mother, the “queen of hearts”, to the authorities.

The presenter of programs such as “Laura in America”, “Laura uncensored”, “Laura de todos”, among others, continued to reiterate that “it must have been something very painful what she went through, definitely”.

I would never ever break that limit as what it refers to for me, my mother, what I could have done or not, is my mother, so I could never do something like that, I think it would have been better to get together, I don’t know, but one Mother does not touch herself like that, it is the only thing she would never touch, she stressed.

Without commenting on the complaint that Frida Sofía made against her relatives for alleged abuse s3xu @ l, Laura Bozzo only focused on defending Alejandra against all this scandal that the Guzmán Pinal family faces.

Currently, Frida Sofía is legally represented by the Olea & Olea law firm, which in recent days ratified through the media the formal complaint that Frida filed against the two figures in the show.

According to the lawyers of the group Olea & Olea, they confirmed through a press conference that Frida Sofía filed a criminal complaint today against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán and her mother, the “queen of rock” for crimes of abuse. [email protected], family violence and corruption of minors.

The criminals that are included in the office could lead the “queen of hearts” and her father to an “informal preventive detention”, this if a control judge considers it completely necessary, the lawyers pointed out.

In our opinion, they accredit the apparently criminal acts that were committed by Alejandra N and Enrique N, in recent days they have presented, considering it to be appropriate, Frida is cited for the alleged imputation.

