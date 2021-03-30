Laura Berman says her son died of an overdose and points to Snapchat

Laura Berman says her son died from an overdose of drugs he bought through Snapchat.

(CNN) – Relationship therapist and television host Laura Berman is mourning her teenage son who she claims died of a drug overdose she bought from someone she connected with on Snapchat, according to her social media post.

«My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years, ”Berman posted on Instagram about the death of Samuel Berman Chapman. Refugee at home. A drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him Xanax or Percocet with fentalin (toxicology will tell) and he overdosed in his room. They do it because it hooks people even more and it is good for the business, but it causes overdoses and the boys do not know what they are taking, “he said.

“My heart is completely shattered and I’m not sure how to keep breathing,” she added. I’m posting this now just so not one more child dies. We watched him very closely. A student with the best grades. Getting ready for college. The experimentation went wrong. He received the drugs at home. Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT. This is how they get it, ”he wrote.

CNN spoke with Samuel Chapman, Laura’s husband and father of their three children.

She said that her youngest son found Samuel in his room lying on his back and with “a classic pose of death with fentanyl, where (…) his breathing becomes so slow that his body begins to convulse.”

Samuel had experimented with marijuana before, Chapman said. They actively tested him for drug use and passed it.

“There was never a hard drug in our house that we knew about, until this Snapchat dealer met my son online,” she said.

Santa Monica police and paramedics responded to a call from the home Sunday night.

There they found a minor who was unconscious and not breathing, police said. Despite his efforts, the teenager died at the scene.

Police said they believe the use of prescription drugs is involved in the matter, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles County Coroner is investigating the death, spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.

Snapchat spokeswoman Rachel Racusen said in an emailed statement to CNN that the company’s deepest condolences go out to the family.

“We are committed to working together with law enforcement in this case and in all cases where Snapchat is used for illegal purposes. We have zero tolerance for using Snapchat to buy or sell illegal drugs, “Racusen said.

Using Snapchat for illegal purposes is against the company’s community guidelines and “we enforce the rules against these violations,” the spokeswoman added.

“We are constantly improving our technological capabilities to detect drug-related activities so that we can intervene proactively. If you witness illegal behavior on Snapchat, please use our in-app tools to report it quickly and confidentially so that we can take action, “said Racusen. “We have no higher priority than keeping Snapchat a safe environment and we will continue to invest in protecting our community,” he added.

Chapman remembers his son as a “beautiful soul.”

«I had plans and dreams. He was a good student and a great friend to his classmates, ”said Chapman.

Berman headlined “In the Bedroom with Dr. Laura Berman” on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and hosts the podcast “The Language of Love.”