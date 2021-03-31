Launches Creator Mode to Better Position Network Thought Leaders

LinkedIn wants to boost the activity of influencers on its platform. The social network for professionals has announced the incorporation of a function called ‘creator mode’ that will allow users who activate it to modify the configuration of their profiles to guide them more to the dissemination of their publications and increase the visibility of their daily activity at the cost, that yes, of reducing the one of its labor trajectory.

When activating the ‘creator mode’, LinkedIn highlights the ‘Activity’ and ‘Featured’ tabs of the profile on the extract ‘About’, the space that the social network provides to professionals to describe themselves as a letter of presentation. Too allows the placement of hashtags under the current job title, so that both other people and the algorithms of the platform know what topics you usually write about.

Also, when activating the ‘creator mode’ the follow button will be highlighted in the profile header, instead of connecting for normal users. The option to follow is not new on LinkedIn, but until now you had to look for it in the drop-down menu that appeared next to the connect button.

With the addition of this mode for creators, LinkedIn takes a step closer to the formats and dynamics of conventional social networks, after last September it announced that it would include Stories among the publication options of its platform.

And it will not stay there, since also plans to join the long list of Clubhouse competitors and develop its own audio feature, as Facebook or Twitter are already doing, as Techcrunch has advanced. Although, in this case, LinkedIn does want to continue in its traditional line of business, since it has specified that it will orient this new tool to the professional field. It should be noted that this audio option has not yet been officially confirmed by LinkedIn and that it is not among the new functions announced by the company.

News for professionals

Despite those forays into more entertainment-oriented social media features, LinkedIn is not forgetting its core audience and also has announced new purely professional tools.

Thus, it has reported that it will launch a services page to help freelancers on your platform find new clients. This service sheet will be linked to the profile of the professional and in it you will be able to list all the jobs that you can perform.

LinkedIn has explained that in the coming months add project management tools to optimize the relationship between the independent professionals who create these service pages and the users who hire them. Likewise, he has informed that in this sheet it will be possible to view the score and the reviews that previous clients have left the freelancer.

Another of the functions for professionals that he has added is the possibility of adding a short video to the user’s profile, as a video curriculum, called Cover Story. LinkedIn ensures that this tool will allow to show additional social skills to those responsible for human resources to improve the possibilities of hiring the candidate who applies through the social network.

LinkedIn has reported that all new features will be available starting this week, though in Spain they cannot be activated yet, as Xataka has been able to verify.