Sony finally introduced the Playstation 5 at a digital event held on June 11. While the design of the console stole all the eyes of millions of viewers, the conference also allowed us to see the first exclusive games who will debut on the platform. One of the most outstanding, without a doubt, is Horizon: Forbidden West, sequel to the hit 2017 Horizon: Zero Dawn. Today Guerrilla Games has revealed new details about their upcoming project.

Horizon: Forbidden West will be available throughout 2021. Its map will be larger than Zero Dawn’s.

Through a video posted on the PlayStation YouTube channel, the Amsterdam-based studio promised that Horizon: Forbidden West will be available in 2021. They did not specify the date, but it is a relief to know that we will not have to wait too long to enjoy it. Taking Sony’s release schedules for recent years as a reference, the title could arrive during the periods between February and May or between September and October.

Guerrilla Games also used the material to reveal some important technical details. Horizon: Forbidden West will take advantage of the PS5’s SSD storage system, since it practically will say goodbye to annoying loading screens. It is worth mentioning that this novelty also applies to fast trips or the loading of checkpoints (control points). « With the added power of PlayStation 5, we can make the world even more detailed, more vibrant and more immersive« said Mathijs de Jonge, director of the title.

As for the setting, Horizon: Forbidden West will present a larger map than its predecessor. Not only will their dimensions be larger, they will also offer hidden water areas below the surface. There will be adverse weather changes for the protagonist; there is talk of « massive storms ». Some regions that players will be able to recognize will be Utah and the Pacific coast (California), among others

In the shared trailer the week before, we could already see that water will become a fundamental pillar of the experience. In fact, one of the most surprising snippets is when Aloy explores the depths of the stage. Guerrilla ensures that Horizon: Forbidden West will offer dozens of new machines; In the first advance we could already see some. The tribes They will not be left behind, as some groups will debut both peaceful as hostile. To finish, they shared an art that will most likely be the final cover of the game: