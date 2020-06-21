IBM announced this Saturday ‘Watson Works’, a selected set of products that integrate models and applications of artificial intelligence

IBM announced this Saturday ‘Watson Works‘, A selected set of products that integrate models and applications of artificial intelligence (IA) to help companies manage various aspects of the challenge of returning to the workplace, once the quarantine intended to contain the spread of COVID-19.

So people can go back to the workplace during a pandemic As it continues, new approaches are required to promote the health, safety and productivity of workers in a way that preserves privacy.

Watson Works provides insights Data-Driven, to help employers make informed decisions about re-entry into the workplace, office administration, space allocation, and other priorities associated with COVID-19.

“We have designed Watson Works to help organizations conceive of the workplace as safely and efficiently as possible during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis,” said Natalia De Greiff, Vice President of Cloud and Cognitive Software for IBM America Latin.

“Using AI models and applications is particularly useful in this context, characterized by different sources of information that organizations must consider, and the permanent dynamism of each aspect of the situation,” he added.

Watson Works It has been designed to assist organizations with these elements, in the process of returning to the workplace, in response to challenges related to COVID-19:

Manage facilities and optimize space allocation by using employer-provided real-time data including WiFi, cameras, Bluetooth beacons, and mobile phones. Collected in a way that is designed to preserve employee privacy, this data allows managers to quickly reallocate spaces, designate no-go zones, organize clean-up, and control circulation, social distancing, and use of face masks.

Prioritize employee health, empowering employers to make evidence-based decisions about when to decide that employees return to the workplace and when certain offices or workplaces should be closed. Facilitate the collection and analysis of real-time data from multiple sources, including rates and trends of local infection, employee symptoms and voluntarily shared test results, health risks to employees and households, and state and local regulations. Additionally, managers can receive quick alerts about relevant updates.

Communicate with employees, suppliers and other interested parties. Through virtual agents and applications that use Watson’s natural language processing capabilities, employees can obtain employer responses to COVID-19 and human resource questions, self-declare symptoms, or know whether or not they should report to work. that day. Employees can also find out what time the employer thinks is the best time to get to the office to avoid crowds.

Maximize the effectiveness of contact tracking by helping organizations with support for care agents and contact trackers. When employees voluntarily notify their employers of a positive test result and consent, contact trackers can conduct interviews and use information from multiple sources to help identify individuals to be notified of possible exposure, document all information case-related in a secure system and activate case management workflows to support employees as they recover.

IBM indicated that Watson Works will comply with the company’s traditional ethical standards and guidelines for the deployment of technologies in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital