Launch porsche 911 carrera gts 911 targa 4 gts 2022

Just a week ago Porsche presented a new variant of the 911 992, the GT3 Touring, and it is time for one more: it is about the new GTS that arrive marked as the 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Targa 4 GTS to fall between the 911 Carrera S and the 911 Turbo offered since last year.

This means that the new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS will be equipped with the 3.0-liter twin turbo six-cylinder engine tuned to 473 horsepower and 569 Nm of torque with choice of a seven-speed manual transmission or a PDK of eight changes. In the case of the former, the lever travel was reduced by 10mm to allow for faster shifting.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Targa 4 GTS 2022

There are five configurations that arrive with this new variant: 911 Carrera GTS, 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4 GTS, 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and 911 Targa 4 GTS, the first four with option of rear drive or all-wheel drive and the latter available only with four o’clock drive.

In addition to the respective emblems, these new versions of the Porsche 911 992 will be characterized by the lights darkened, various body elements in black, mono bolt wheels, headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus fitted as standard together with the GT Sport steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package and the Sport Seat Plus seats.

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2022

The aesthetic is enhanced a bit thanks to the suspension lowered by 10 mm and arrests will be ensured by the same braking system as the Porsche 911 Turbo. As an option, the Lightweight Package will be offered, which thanks to elements such as the carbon fiber seats, the elimination of the rear seats and the use of glass and a low-weight battery reduce the total weight of the vehicle by 24.95 kg.

For the moment It has not been revealed when the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS will become available and 911 Targa 4 GTS in our country, or the prices corresponding to each version.

