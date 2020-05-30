The World Health Organization (WHO) launched this Friday (05.29.2020) an initiative so that the finding of one or more treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 is shared free of charge with the entire world and thus prevent cure and prevention of this new disease become the privilege of a few.

The initial idea came from the Government of Costa Rica, which proposed a kind of common fund where those who decide to participate, voluntarily and under the principle of social responsibility, will make available the scientific knowledge, data and intellectual property they are developing. .

In addition to medicines and vaccines, it includes improved diagnostic tests, medical devices (such as prototypes of respirators), health protection material and any other technology that proves useful to stop the pandemic.

The Technology Access Platform (C-TAP) is the name that WHO has decided to give it and it will work in parallel with another initiative with similar purposes, the ACT Accelerator, which seeks to accelerate the development of the main tools to fight coronavirus and promote equitable access to them.

Fund research

The world is about to enter the sixth month since the severity of the new coronavirus that appeared in China was understood, that it first reached other Asian countries, the first cases in Europe were discovered in February and that in March there were jumped to America, where the wave of the pandemic is now on the rise.

Thirty-five countries have expressed their support for the C-TAP, most developing countries and, among them, several Latin Americans: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

Among other things, this platform proposes that governments and all entities that finance research include in contracts that they sign with pharmaceuticals clauses on “equitable distribution and publication of data obtained from clinical trials,” the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Likewise, it is requested that genetic sequences and scientific data be shared, but the most delicate point of this initiative is that it requests that the intellectual property rights of treatments and vaccines be transferred to this platform so that it, in turn, grants them to producers of generics.